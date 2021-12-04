Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Cap of $239.96 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $239.96 million and approximately $126.70 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00237136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

