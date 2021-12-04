HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. HUSD has a total market cap of $317.06 million and $284.81 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00237136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 316,945,971 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

