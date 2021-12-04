ichi.farm Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.07 or 0.08286922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.32 or 0.99920540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

