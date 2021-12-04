ICHI (ICHI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $289,446.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00011050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $20.91 million and $289,446.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,871,716 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.