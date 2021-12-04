InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Down 10.7% This Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $240,724.09 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00286629 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004197 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,949,808 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

