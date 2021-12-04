International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 271,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,797. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.