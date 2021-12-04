InvestDigital (IDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,148.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $79,689.63 and $103,148.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00237052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 117,841,960 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

