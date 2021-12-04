iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,850 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 195,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $159.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

