iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,096 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

