iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 6.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $390.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.87. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

