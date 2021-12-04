iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lowered by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,801 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

