Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $4.75 million and $751,160.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

