Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

JRVMF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

