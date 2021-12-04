Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
JRVMF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
About Jervois Mining
