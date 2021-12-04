Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 1,952,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Kahoot! ASA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 28,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHOTF. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

