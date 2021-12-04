Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 10,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,333. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.
About Kasikornbank Public
