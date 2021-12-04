Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 10,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,333. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

