Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of KZIA opened at $9.15 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

