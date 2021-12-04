Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

