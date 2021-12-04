Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of Komatsu stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $32.30.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
