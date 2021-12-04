Landshare Hits Market Cap of $7.76 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00012775 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landshare has traded down 37% against the dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $3.31 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00239212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,790,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,253,125 coins.

Landshare Coin Trading

