Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $118.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

