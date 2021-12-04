Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $333.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.22 and its 200-day moving average is $361.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

