Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 162.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 116.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $6,448,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

