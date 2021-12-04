MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

