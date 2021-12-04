Mist 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.27 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

