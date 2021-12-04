Moonriver Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.89 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $240.66 or 0.00492482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $595.40 million and $42.89 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,176,870 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,982 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

