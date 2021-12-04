MoonTrust Price Up 32.1% Over Last Week (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $3,267.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.50 or 0.08348624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.14 or 0.99376059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002602 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

