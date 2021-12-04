MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MSCI worth $149,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $603.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.