Netbox Coin Achieves Market Cap of $972,346.52 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $972,346.52 and $227,245.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00100923 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,244,050 coins and its circulating supply is 78,528,613 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

