Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in November

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.2 days.

Shares of EFRTF stock remained flat at $$9.44 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFRTF shares. Raymond James downgraded Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

