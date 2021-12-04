Node Runners Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,545.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $3,545.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for $44.29 or 0.00091346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Node Runners has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00239212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

