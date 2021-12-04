North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,882 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.49. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

