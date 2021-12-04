North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $139.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.46. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

