North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,355 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $312.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average is $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.