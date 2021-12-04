North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Repligen makes up approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Repligen worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,674 shares of company stock worth $13,745,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $262.88 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

