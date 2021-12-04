North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $32.99 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC makes up approximately 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of EVERTEC worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

