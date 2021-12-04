North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 803,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,539,000 after purchasing an additional 249,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 443.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.21 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

