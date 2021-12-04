North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,041 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $113.87 and a one year high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.