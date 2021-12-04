North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,095 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of ACI Worldwide worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

