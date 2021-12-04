North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,385 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the quarter. AES makes up about 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of AES worth $27,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AES by 118.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 461,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 250,440 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.