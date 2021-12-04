North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $235.92 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

