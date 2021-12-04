North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,856.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,694.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.