North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,164 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 100,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

