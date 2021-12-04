North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up about 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 153,178 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $282.50 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $292.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

