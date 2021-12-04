Nyerium Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $16,800.88 and $235.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.95 or 0.96865958 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,531,689 coins and its circulating supply is 34,338,174 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

