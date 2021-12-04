Offshift Price Reaches $2.92 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $88,904.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00005969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.84 or 0.99589435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00037171 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.00693705 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.