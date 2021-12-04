Olyseum Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $340,752.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.26 or 0.08349915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,996.50 or 0.99266961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,264,678 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

