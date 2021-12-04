Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $815,578.92 and $50.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,066.06 or 0.99289072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00058278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00291072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.08 or 0.00453445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00182285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

