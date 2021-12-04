Particl Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $21.57 million and approximately $10,807.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00645237 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,739,166 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

