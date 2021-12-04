PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Hits $158.20 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $158.20 million and $372,494.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00237136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,431,290,913 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,144,893 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

