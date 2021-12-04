PERI Finance (PERI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,692,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using US dollars.

