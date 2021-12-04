Personal Wealth Partners Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.03 and a 1 year high of $155.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

